A new Ksh3.85 billion (US$47.8 million) property development, dubbed the EnglishPoint Marina, is set to transform Kenya's south coast.

EnglishPoint chief executive officer, Alnoor Kanji, told How we made it in Africa that the investment, situated in Mombasa, will feature conferencing facilities, restaurants, a casino, swimming pool, serviced apartments, spa and gym, boardwalk with retail outlets, underground car parking, water sport centre and a serviced marina.

Kanji says the investment has the ability to open up the high-end international investment and tourism markets for Kenya.

"EnglishPoint will have a fully serviced five-star marina capable of mooring 80 to 100 boats, it is the first of its kind in East Africa," says Kanji.

Tourism minister, Najib Balala, says EnglishPoint Marina will attract international boat races, fishing competitions and small luxury charter services offering private cruises to Lamu, Zanzibar and other costal destinations along the Indian Ocean.

The development has been designed by multi-award winning architects, Broadway Malyan.

The developers project a workforce of 400 during the two-year construction phase and 200 permanent employees when the development is completed in August 2012.

The Kenyan government aims to make the country one of the world's top ten long haul tourist destinations, and has a target of five million tourists per year. "With landmark investments such as this, our aim is not a long shot," says Balala.