Logistics services companies such as AP Moeller-Maersk A/S and Deutsche Post AG are boosting shipping links between Asia and Africa to benefit from record trade between the two regions. China and India have strong demand for Africa’s mineral resources, while Africa imports products such as rice and automobiles from Asia. Trade between the two continents could swell to US$1.5 trillion by 2020. Read the full article at Bloomberg.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.