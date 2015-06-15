PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services South African companies are abuzz with excitement this week as they gear up for the continent’s biggest business opportunities expo, the world-renowned Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX). In its 22nd year, the show is about to break all records – an unprecedented 1,000-plus confirmed exhibitors from 39 countries and an estimated 16,000 visitors from 61 countries from around the world are on the way. All entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to experience the largest and most activity-packed SAITEX ever, from 21-23 June 2015 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

“It’s the only event of its kind in Africa,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of the event. “SAITEX is Africa’s most effective networking and deal-making platform for small business owners, entrepreneurs, agents and buyers in search of new business opportunities, interesting new products, latest trends, new suppliers, markets and customers, locally and around the world.”

The world under one roof!

This year’s SAITEX features exhibitors from Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. First-time national pavilions will be hosted by Belgium, Peru, Ukraine, Chile and France, joining the established pavilions which include India and China. African exhibitors come from Swaziland, Lesotho, Botswana and others, looking to boost intra-Africa trade with local businesses.

More than 3,500 types of products and services will be on show, including tools, hardware and building supplies, house ware and home ware, appliances, consumer electronics, food and beverages, construction materials, plant equipment, cosmetics, textiles and garments.

“SAITEX runs right alongside Africa’s Big Seven, the continent’s biggest food and beverage expo, giving visitors free access to both shows at any time,” adds Thomson.

Partners and endorsements

SAITEX is officially endorsed by the City of Joburg (CoJ) once again; last year CoJ hosted several local exhibitors on its pavilion who generated business deals worth R700-million. SAITEX also generated R79-million worth of collateral income for local businesses.

As part of the City’s value-added programme for the show, it will host a number of seminars including a ‘Youth in Technology’ seminar aimed at boosting trade, creating jobs and attracting skills and technology transfer. Countries participating in these seminars include Botswana, Sri Lanka, The Slovak Republic, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Also supporting the show is the hugely influential Black Business Council (BBC). “SAITEX is an extremely cost-effective networking platform; an oasis of opportunities for start-ups, SMMEs as well as big business, all under one roof,” says acting CEO Pule Mokoena. ”This show boosts South Africa’s economy, its intra-Africa trade, as well as its global commerce.”

New & free app: SAITEX business matchmaking

SAITEX and AB7 offer a free business matchmaking service both online and via a free app. It enables visitors to browse products, evaluate company profiles, compare prices, and connect directly to exhibitors, schedule meetings and much more – from a mobile phone or tablet. This allows participants more time for doing business every day of the show.

Additional information is available on the organiser’s website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com

For more information on SAITEX, contact Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269. E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com or Anina Hough, SAITEX. Email: saitex@exhibitionsafrica.com

About SAITEX

The exhibitor profile focuses on retail products with special sectors featuring tools, hardware and building supplies as well as housewares and homeware, home appliances, and consumer electronics. The visitor profile includes importers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, agents and entrepreneurs. SAITEX is co-located with Africa’s Big Seven food and beverage expo, making the biggest multi-sector trade show in Africa.