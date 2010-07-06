Liberia's National Investment Commission (NIC) is inviting foreign and local investors to invest in the country's rubber sub-sector.

Business opportunity

Rubber is Liberia's second most exported foreign exchange earning cash crop. Processing takes place only to the extent needed for exporting. Rubber is cultivated both by large foreign companies and Liberian small holders with foreigners controlling about half of the areas under rubber cultivation.

There is scope for investing in secondary processing activities within the rubber sub-sector. With Liberia's vast rubber resources, the following areas have been identified as feasible areas for productive investment:

All types of tires and tubes

Inflatable rubber products

Automotive and other molded rubber parts

Medical and surgical rubber products

Rubber-made sporting goods

Agriculture sector overview

Agriculture contributes to over 70% of Liberia's gross domestic product and the sector offers numerous opportunities for investment. Rice is one of the principal cash crops as well as staple foods. Other crops that are cultivated include, rubber, cocoa, coffee, oil palm, sugar cane, cassava, and to a lesser extent, a variety of fruits and vegetables.

There is great potential for diversification efforts aimed at developing additional exports in the agricultural and agro-industrial sector of the economy.

Contact details

For more information on investing in Liberia's rubber industry, contact the NIC at:

National Investment Commission (NIC)

Mailbag 9043 - 12th Street Sinkor

Monrovia - Liberia

(231) 77-333-222/ 78-73001