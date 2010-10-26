Lesotho is planning to launch a stock exchange before the end of 2011, Bloomberg reported today.

The country's finance minister Timothy Thahane reportedly told journalists in Maseru that the proposed bourse follows the issue of three- and five-year government bonds last week, and treasury bills in 2008.

Thato Mohasoa, a spokesman from the Central Bank of Lesotho, told Bloomberg that it is too early to predict how many firms will list on the exchange.