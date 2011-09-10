Agri4Africa has partnered with Kejafa Knowledge Works, a publisher and distributor of agricultural books, DVDs and other training materials to make two practical resources on broiler production available to African farmers, entrepreneurs, business people and other interested parties.

The DVD and book will give you insight into anything you've ever wanted to know about running a successful broiler operation.

To order the DVD or book, send an email by clicking on the appropriate link below. An Agri4Africa representative will be in contact with you. Note that all prices exclude postage and packaging. All products can be shipped anywhere on the African continent.

See the product descriptions below:

Successful Broiler Production Now you can enjoy a very graphic explanation of broiler production. The DVD will take you through the principles of successful production. Be that facilities, structures, preparation, health and disease control as well as feeding and nutrition. It is a 60 minute production under the authorship of Dr Jean Cilliers and nutrionist Rick Kleyn. This is an excellent tool for the training of new entrants and students. Price: US$25 Request a copy via email

Chicken Production – Broilers This book gives you the opportunity to familiarise yourself with a frame of reference in the broiler industry to become established as a successful producer, commercially or as a small scale farmer. The following aspects of production are covered: breeds, handling, nutrition, health and economics. The book was written under the authorship of Dr Jean Cilliers one of the most knowlegable persons on broiler production in South Africa. The nutrition input was written by Rick Kleyn of Spesfeed (Pty) Ltd. Price: US$52 Request a copy via email