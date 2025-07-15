South Africa-based EPCM Holdings has launched a fully integrated, containerised brewery system – ready to brew beer from day one.

Compact, efficient, and built for mobility, our Two-Container Brewery gives you everything you need to start brewing as soon as it's connected to power, water and drainage.

Minimal on-site assembly. No hidden extras. Just a high-performance brewing system, ready for rapid deployment.

Container One: The Heart of the Brewhouse

Housed in a 40ft container, the main system centres around a 400L electric, two-vessel brewhouse:

Vessel 1: A combined Mash/Lauter Tun, featuring a 2.2kW rake (with reverse for spent grain removal), a sighted wort grant, and carefully designed lautering controls to protect the wort pump.

Vessel 2: A dual-purpose Brew Kettle/Whirlpool, powered by a 28kW electric coil with a steam condensing exhaust. Designed for efficient boils and tight trub cones.

A German-engineered IFM flowmeter ensures precise water dosing to both vessels, backed by an 800L electric hot liquor tank.

Post-boil, a two-stage heat exchanger (mains water + glycol) rapidly chills the wort. With inline aeration and a cleanable hop strainer positioned before the heat exchanger to ensure it never blocks.

Fermentation Capacity

Four 800L jacketed fermenters – each filled by two brews – deliver an annual output of approximately 43,000 litres (accounting for process loss). Each tank is equipped with:

Dry hop ports

Side manways (for height-restricted containers)

Sampling pig tails

1,000L gross volume for safe headspace

Annual output based in a balanced core range of beers of both ales (21-day fermentation cycle) and lagers (30-day cycle).

A 1,000L glycol reservoir and R404A chiller (installed on the rooftop for ventilation) manage fermentation temperatures and for wort cooling.

Control Panel and Other Features

The brewhouse uses a central Siemens PLC touchscreen to control all brewhouse operations as well as fermentation temperatures. All pumps are VDF-equipped for precision control.

Additional features include:

Movable brewhouse platform for vessel access

Transfer and CIP pump with VDF speed control on its own cart.

Pre-installed flooring and drainage

Fully piped internal systems

Container Two: Utility & Support

The 20ft container houses your support equipment, designed for efficient and smooth brewing operations. The unit also comes with floor drainage.

You get a Malt mill and single-head keg washer (up to 40 kegs/hour) with an air compressor for running the keg washer.

Dry storage for malt, kegs, and other accessories. Please note that this container can be mounted above the brewhouse unit for an integrated malt delivery system.

The 20ft container can also be upgraded to a 40ft container, to include a tap room window to serve patrons.

Included Accessories

6 beer hoses (3 x 3m + 3 x 5m) with tri-clamp ferrules CO₂ hose with FV connectors Spare sample valve Selection of tri-clamp fittings, including sight glass, T-pieces, and butterfly valves

This is more than just equipment – it’s a turnkey craft brewing facility in a box.

This system can be customised to all your brewing needs. For example, adding a tubular heat exchanger for 70 to 85°C whirlpool hop additions.

We’re here to offer support with help designing recipes and understanding the brewing processes if you’re new to the industry.

Want to make beer? Then get in touch with Menno Gazendam, who will answer all your questions: brew@epcmholdings.com