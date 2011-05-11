Lagos to get new international airport
Construction work on a new international airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos is set to begin next year.
Construction work on a new international airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos is set to begin next year. The US$650 million airport would be located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone on the outskirts of the city. Read the full article at The Punch.
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