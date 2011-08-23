Kenya’s Athi River Mining (ARM) has announced that it will build a cement plant in South Africa by 2013. According to Business Daily, ARM has already acquired access to limestone (a key raw material for cement production) deposits in South Africa. ARM also has interests in mining and fertiliser manufacturing, but has indicated that it wants cement production to account for a greater percentage of its revenue. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.