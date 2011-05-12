Kenyan banks prepared to pay more for top talent
Kenyan banks are paying more to attract, and keep, top talent.
Kenyan banks are paying more to attract, and keep, top talent. Business Daily reports banking executive pay rose faster than other employees’ salaries last year as competition in the industry heats up. Read the full article at Business Daily.
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.