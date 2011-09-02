Kenya is set to establish five one-stop border posts, which will likely be a massive boost for trade in the region. One-stop border posts have officers from both countries sitting under the same roof, jointly handling documents. Under the current system goods are checked separately by officers on either side of the border, leading to significant delays and corruption. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.