Press Office: Telkom Kenya

Telkom is upgrading its network’s capacity in five towns to cater for growing demand across the country.

The ongoing upgrade is part of Telkom’s KSh 1 billion network expansion and optimisation programme and will see a significant boost to its quality of service in Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret. This network expansion will also include the IP Core expansion from 30 gigabit to 100 gigabit that will offer a better experience to internet users.

Telkom’s chief technical and information officer, John Barorot, says that the expansion and optimisation programme is geared towards the consistent delivery of high-quality service to all its customers across the country.

Mr Barorot notes: “Delivering value to our customers is at the core of what we do at Telkom. It all begins with a quality and reliable network through which customers from across the country can experience our offerings.”

Mr Barorot adds: “There may be pockets of network interruption during the execution of this specific upgrade but our customers and Kenyans should look forward to an even more superior experience once done.”

The network upgrade covers both 3G and 4G sites in the five mentioned urban areas with a targeted focus on metros as well as areas around universities and colleges.

Some 3G sites have been earmarked for upgrade to 4G, with the upgrade partly driven by a spike in smartphone users.

This expansion will ensure that subscribers enjoy smoother live streaming, faster downloads and uploads, and sharing of video and audio content.

telkom.co.ke