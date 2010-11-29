Trading at the Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) is set for a major overhaul following the unveiling of Kenya's first online trading platform.

The real-time online share trading (OST) platform launched by CfC Stanbic Financial Services enables local and foreign investors to buy and sell shares online through a system that provides a convenient and secure trading solution.

CfC Stanbic Financial Services managing director Nkoregamba Mwebesa said the launch of the OST platform marks another milestone in the increasing convergence of technology and the financial services sector.

"Our new online trading platform now makes it easier and more convenient for our customers to stay in touch with stock market movements and to manage their share portfolios. Our customers are now able to trade in NSE shares from the comfort of their own homes or offices," said Mwebesa.

The OST system provides Kenyans working and living abroad with a reliable and secure avenue for participating in share trading at the NSE in a development that is expected to push the level of transactions at the bourse.