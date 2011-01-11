Kenya: Manufacturers anticipating an increase in demand
Kenyan manufacturers are increasing their production capacity in order cater for an anticipated increase in demand following positive economic growth forecasts for the region.
Kenyan manufacturers are increasing their production capacity in order to cater for an anticipated increase in demand following positive economic growth forecasts for the region. Business Daily reports a number of companies, including East African Cables, Keroche Industries and Athi River Mining have announced expansion projects.
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