Farmland on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi is increasingly being used for property development. Business Daily reports that wealthy landowners are converting land previously used for planting coffee to tap into the high returns of the real estate market. Many powerful families acquired land in the Kiambu area, situated on the western fringes of Nairobi, from the British at the time of independence. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.