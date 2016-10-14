PRESS OFFICE: The SA-NCC Banking & Finance Forum 2016

It is less than a week to go to the SA-Nigeria Banking & Finance Forum. Please join us for an event that promises interesting insights and discussion about issues in this important bilateral relationship and provides a networking opportunity with business people from both markets.

Participating companies include:

Rand Merchant Bank – Old Mutual Investment Group – Standard Bank Group – Barclays Africa – ENSafrica – Nigerian Interbank Settlement System – Gauteng Growth and Development Agency – AfriCapital LLC Nigeria – Johannesburg Stock Exchange - Moody’s Investor Service South Africa – Dimension Data – Allen & Overy – Africa Leadership Institute – PCI Africa – Standard Chartered Bank – Unified Payment Services Nigeria – PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Representatives of three Nigerian Chambers of Commerce will be present as well as delegates from a wide range of companies and organisations. We have a special address by Doctors Without Borders on their interesting work in Nigeria and a cocktail party hosted by our headline sponsor, Rand Merchant Bank

Panels and talks include:



The South Africa-Nigeria business and investment relationship

The state of Nigeria’s banking system and currency issues

Capital flows and investment opportunities

How companies are coping with recession in Nigeria

Developments in trade finance

Digital disruption and many other topical issues.

If you would like to attend please register on the event website, www.sanccbanking.com. For more information, email: events@sanccbankingforum.com.

We look forward to seeing you there.