Press Office: Glytime Foods

Join the Glytime Mission to Promote Healthy Eating and Profit

Glytime Foods, a leading agro-processing company dedicated to producing wholesome and health-conscious products, is seeking passionate distributors to partner with us in expanding our reach across Africa. Become a Glytime Distribution Partner and play a pivotal role in bringing our nutritious offerings to a wider audience while enjoying significant financial gains.

About the Distribution Opportunity

As a Glytime Distribution Partner, you will be responsible for retailing our extensive range of healthy products, including oats, pure honey, oaties cookies, split nuts with raisins, granola, vegetarian sausages, burgers, balls, and roasted corn. We are seeking partners of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to established businesses, who share our commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and combating non-communicable diseases.

Potential Returns and Benefits

Partnering with Glytime presents an opportunity to reap substantial rewards, including:

Average return of 25% on reselling Glytime products

Exclusive distributorship rights in your designated region

Comprehensive training and support from our dedicated team

Opportunity to grow your business alongside a reputable brand

Our Distributors Are Classified as Follows:

Retailers of dry products: Grocery stores; Convenience stores; Health food stores; Supermarkets

Caterers for marathons and wellness days: Sports nutrition companies; Health food caterers; Event catering companies

Restaurants: Health-conscious restaurants; Vegetarian and vegan restaurants; Cafes and coffee shops

Gyms: Fitness centres; Yoga studios; Pilates studios

Schools: School cafeterias; School vending machines; School fundraisers

Churches: Church food pantries; Church bake sales; Church coffee houses

Event organisers: Corporate event planners; Wedding planners; Birthday party planners

Other distributors that compliment the product offering: Online retailers; Corporate wellness programmes; Hospitals and clinics; Nursing homes and assisted living facilities

Distribution Network and Regions

We are actively seeking distributors to expand our presence across Africa. We are open to partnerships in various regions, including but not limited to:

West Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte D'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo

East Africa: Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda

Southern Africa: Angola, Botswana, the Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

Central Africa: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cameroon, Angola, and Chad

North Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, and Tunisia

Why Partner with Glytime?

Joining forces with Glytime offers a multitude of advantages:

Be part of a company committed to health and wellness

Contribute to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases

Represent a brand with a strong reputation for quality and innovation

Expand your product portfolio with a diverse range of healthy items

Tap into a growing market for health-conscious consumers

Overview of Glytime and Its Products

Glytime Foods is an agro-processing company with a deep-rooted commitment to producing wholesome and nutritious products that align with the principles of healthy eating. Our products are crafted using carefully selected ingredients, free from excessive salt, sugar, and fat. We believe that promoting healthy lifestyles starts with providing access to nutritious and delicious food options.

Join the Glytime Movement Today

Embrace the opportunity to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of communities across Africa while achieving substantial financial success. Become a Glytime Distribution Partner and embark on a journey of growth and prosperity alongside a company that values both health and business excellence.

For more information, contact us at:

sales@glytimefoods.com

+263 242 662399