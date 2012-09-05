John Deere is one of America’s oldest and most respected corporations. The company was founded in 1837 and built its reputation globally over the last 175 years through the values of Quality, Innovation, Commitment and Integrity and continues to conduct business on these values.

Today John Deere is recognised as the largest manufacturer of agricultural equipment in the world, with over 100 manufacturing facilities across the globe and 18 marketing branches. Not only does the company manufacture agricultural equipment, but also C&F (construction and forestry) and C&CE (commercial and consumer equipment) machines as well as Power Systems (Engines). Other critical businesses are John Deere Financial which assist with financial solutions and John Deere Water which provides irrigation solutions to agricultural growers.

Closer to home, John Deere has been conducting business in South Africa for the past 50 years and in November 2009 assumed full responsibility for sub-Saharan Africa, supporting customers and dealers in 48 counties.

Africa is today a core market for John Deere with focused ambitions to unlock mechanisation potential in sub Sahara Africa.

Support from South Africa covers:

World class dealer training through John Deere University - a global web based training system,

John Deere apprentice academy to develop and train apprentices to become tractor technicians,

Operator training for agricultural machinery,

Global support from a dealer technical assistance centre,

Tailored financial solutions and

World class parts availability and distribution

Locally John Deere has made several large investments in infrastructure and people to support the fast growing business. A new parts warehouse close to OR Tambo airport is nearing completion. This warehouse will boast the latest technology in warehousing and parts distribution, stocking 35 million USD worth of inventory, 55 000 part numbers handling 600 000 pieces per month and distributing to dealers across the continent.

John Deere is committed to those linked to the land and is determined to make a difference in the lives of people in agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa, regardless of the size John Deere is committed to those linked to the land and is determined to make a difference in the lives of people in agriculture in Sub Sahara Africa, regardless of the size of his or her operations. John Deere wants to be more than a brand in Africa.

www.deere.co.za