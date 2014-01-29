Want to put your degree to good use? Struggling to find talented personnel in Africa? Look no further than the How we made it in Africa Job Board. With over 100,000 visitors per month, How we made it in Africa is the perfect platform to promote your company's vacancies. Our Job Board is specifically aimed at highly skilled Africans as well as expats looking to work on the continent.

Below you will find a list of the latest vacancies posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board.

(Click here to view all available positions, or here if you would like to post a job. Payments are via PayPal and all major credit cards are accepted. No PayPal registration required.) Latest jobs Chief Finance Officer (Zambia)

An opportunity to join a leading financial services organisation currently growing operations in the SADC region.

Business Development Executive (Zambia)

Applicants should have previous experience with CRM software and HR administration. A clean drivers licence is essential and own car is advantageous.

Senior Corporate Finance Originator (Nigeria)

The candidate will be an experienced dealmaker / deal originator with a strong track record of doing corporate finance and private equity deals.

Production Engineer Manager (South Africa)

Are you a reliable and knowledgeable production engineer manager, who can supervise engineering activities?

Operations Manager (Zimbabwe)

Candidates with chrome mining experience and managing the site are required for this role. Female candidates encouraged to apply.

Accounts Payable Clerk (Angola)

Our client, a global oil and gas pioneer, is looking for a highly qualified and experienced accounts payable clerk for their operations in Angola.