Want to put your degree to good use? Struggling to find talented personnel in Africa? Look no further than the How we made it in Africa Job Board. With over 100,000 visitors per month, How we made it in Africa is the perfect platform to promote your company's vacancies. Our Job Board is specifically aimed at highly skilled Africans as well as expats looking to work on the continent.

Below you will find a list of the latest vacancies posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board.

(Click here to view all available positions, or here if you would like to post a job. Payments are via PayPal and all major credit cards are accepted. No PayPal registration required.) Latest jobs Managing Director (Insurance) (Sierra Leone)

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an ambitious and experienced managing director to manage an insurance broking company which forms part of a well-known international group.

Regional Financial Controller (South Africa)

CA Global has a multinational freight forward & logistics company, looking to appoint an experienced regional financial controller for their operations in Cape Town.

Graduate Trainee - Corporate Affairs (Zimbabwe)

A diverse graduate traineeship opportunity is available for recent graduates.

Laboratory Technician (Rwanda)

Company looking for a laboratory technician with experience in a medical laboratory. Must be Rwandan citizen.

Operations Manager (Zimbabwe)

Candidates with chrome mining experience and managing the site are required for this role. Female candidates encouraged to apply.

Accounts Payable Clerk (Angola)

Our client, a global oil and gas pioneer, is looking for a highly qualified and experienced accounts payable clerk for their operations in Angola.