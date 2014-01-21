Want to put your degree to good use? Struggling to find talented personnel in Africa? Look no further than the How we made it in Africa Job Board. Our Job Board is specifically aimed at highly skilled Africans as well as expats looking to work on the continent.

Below you will find a list of the latest vacancies posted on the How we made it in Africa Job Board.

(Click here to view all available positions, or here if you would like to post a job. There are THREE options for job postings. You can post single jobs or sign up for a bulk/corporate account which gives you unlimited job postings. All payments are via PayPal. You can pay via a credit card, but will need to first register with PayPal.) Latest jobs Portfolio Manager (Namibia)

The key responsibility of this position is the portfolio management of all the equity and property portfolios.

Pharmaceuticals Country Sales Representative (Mozambique)

A well known pharmaceutical brand is looking for a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative to sell and distribute their products in Mozambique. Preference will be given to Mozambican nationals.

Head of Wholesale Banking (Uganda)

A proactive banker required to drive growth of asset and liability portfolio in the multinational and leading regional and local corporate segments for an international bank.

Sales and Marketing Manager (Zimbabwe)

Small, growing company is looking for a sales and marketing manager to handle regional sales and expand new business. Need to be a go-getting self starter with their own vehicle and a provable track record.

Restaurant Complex Manager (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Opportunity to join a well established, dynamic and fast growing quick service restaurant chain with multiple sites across sub-Saharan Africa with the head office being in South Africa.

Maize Farm Manager (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Farm Manager required to manage a 1000 ha maize project (60 km from Lubumbashi). Urgent applications requested. Interviews to be scheduled for the 28th and 29th January in Harare.