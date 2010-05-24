The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has said designs for the construction of a KSh.16 billion (US$202 million) second container terminal at the Mombasa port will be ready by June.

The project, to be financed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan, is expected to be operational by 2013. The 1.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) capacity terminal is expected to ease handling of increased container traffic at the port.

The Mombasa port serves as the hub of freight transshipment for Kenya and its neighbouring countries such as Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda.

Loan details indicate that the Mombasa Port Development Project would comprise construction of a new container terminal and procurement of ship-to-shore gantry cranes, rubber tired gantry cranes and other cargo handling equipment for the facility.

KPA is also planning to upgrade and convert berths 11 to 14 to another container terminal and offer it on a concessionary basis to a private operator.