Tokyo-based Japan Tobacco has sealed a deal to buy Sudanese cigarette manufacturer Haggar Cigarette & Tobacco Factory (HCTF). According to a statement, HCTF has 80% of the market share in the Republic of Sudan and sold over 4.5 billion cigarettes in 2010. The company also has a presence in South Sudan. Japan Tobacco said the acquisition will boost its earnings from developing markets. Read the full statement.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.