Japan trying to catch up with China for influence in Africa
Japan is looking to invest billions of dollars in minerals and infrastructure in Africa. Yoshikatsu Nakayama, vice minister of economy, trade and industry, told Reuters that Japan is scouting for projects in which to invest.
Japan is looking to invest billions of dollars in minerals and infrastructure in Africa. Yoshikatsu Nakayama, vice minister of economy, trade and industry, told Reuters that Japan is scouting for projects in which to invest.
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