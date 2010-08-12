A one megawatt (MW) solar power station is set to be built in Botswana, the first of its kind in the country. Mmegi Online reports the P87.3 million (US$12.7 million) facility will be built by Japanese contractors at the Japanese government's expense. When completed the project will be transferred to the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) to manage and maintain.

The power station will be located in Phakalane and connected to the national grid.

Mmegi further reports that the facility is the result of a donation from the Japanese government to Botswana.

Tendering is expected to take place in November 2010 in Tokyo. The Japanese contractor who wins the tender will start with construction early in 2011.