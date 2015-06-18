PRESS OFFICE: Exhibition Management Services Africa’s Big Seven (AB7), the biggest food and beverage expo on the African continent, returns bigger and better this year with a decidedly Mediterranean flavour. The show will feature various workshops presented by Italian food production experts, to accompany product exhibits from 11 top Italian suppliers. These free-to-attend “Made In Italy” Pavilion Workshops take place during the AB7 show from 21 to 23 June at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Gauteng.

With recent innovations in food packaging technology such as reduction in food waste, repurposing and even packaging elimination, visitors can look forward to fascinating workshops on the latest technologies and research within the food production industry including:

The increasing consumption of juices and the role of technologies : New developments, products and techniques for juices, purée processing and packaging.

Focus on food packaging and bottling: Safety and sustainability of packaging technologies and materials complying with new expectations in food industries.

Safety, sustainability and efficiency in the dairy industry: The latest research on technologies and strategies such as non-thermal processes, hurdle technologies, health benefits and product packaging.

“The Italian food and beverage industry has enjoyed a long history with Africa and we are looking forward to continuing this tradition by bringing the latest food production innovations and technologies to the continent,” says Giacomo Rotunno, Managing Director of Italian-based company Spex. “A consortium of Italian packaging industry groups has recently launched the Ethical Packaging Charter focusing on balanced, safe and sustainable product packaging. Who better to bring this expertise to AB7 this year?”

For more information on AB7 and the Italian workshops, contact Lineke van der Brugghen at Exhibition Management Services.

Tel: +27 11 783 7250. Fax: +27 11 783 7269.

E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com

Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com