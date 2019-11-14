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South African Airways has cancelled all domestic, regional, and international flights on November 15 and 16 due to a planned strike. This follows the announcement that the embattled state-owned airline could cut almost 20% of its 5,149 strong workforce, part of a restructuring plan aimed at saving the debt-laden carrier.

The company has warned that there may be “no recovery” from the strike.

The standoff throws into sharp relief the question of what to do with the airline. It hasn’t made a profit since 2011, and years of government bailouts have failed to turn the company around.

Its woes are part of South Africa’s wider problem of mismanaged state-owned enterprises, which have become a major drag on its already sluggish economy.

This has led to calls for South African Airways to be closed down, including from finance minister Tito Mboweni.

Drastic, but it’s hard to see how the airline plans to survive in an increasingly competitive landscape dominated by international carriers – which account for 80% of traffic on the continent – and regional giant Ethiopian Airlines. The $47 million it hopes to save from the job cuts are a proverbial drop in the ocean.

What’s clear is that kicking the can down the road is no longer an option for the government.

It’s crunch time for South African Airways.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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