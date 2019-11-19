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German chancellor Angela Merkel is hosting heads of state from twelve African countries in Berlin today. The gathering is the third meeting to evaluate progress on the ‘Compact with Africa’, an initiative championed by Germany during its presidency of the G20 in 2017.

The goal is to promote private investment in twelve African countries by bringing together governments, multilaterals, and G20 members to drive development and job creation.

The meeting looks set to be a subdued affair.

The general sense is that the Compact with Africa has fallen short of expectations since launching in 2017. Major investments, or significant development in the target countries, are yet to materialise.

Not surprising after just two years, but it’s debatable whether it will be able to deliver.

Promoting reform and investment is hardly a new concept. Despite the well-established need for both, meaningful results on core issues like job creation are in short supply.

The problem is that, no matter how well-intentioned initiatives like the Compact with Africa may be, they can’t bypass the familiar problem of limited structural reform by governments to drive meaningful economic development. Despite much rhetoric, this continues to fall well short of what’s needed.

There’s only so much externally driven initiatives can do to move this along.

This report reflects the views of the author alone, not those of How we made it in Africa.

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