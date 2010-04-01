Question: What guarantees are there under the laws of Ghana for protecting my investment?

Answer: Article 20 of the Constitution guarantees protection from deprivation of property. Specifically, the Constitution states that there shall be no compulsory acquisition of property which by implication includes "investment", except where such compulsory acquisition is necessary for the defense, public order, morality, health and benefit of the country. More importantly, compulsory acquisition of property must be accompanied by prompt, fair and adequate compensation.

Under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act 1994 (GIPC Act 478), investors are given concrete guarantees and assurances in respect of their investments in Ghana.

Question answered by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

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