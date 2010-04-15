Question: Is it compulsory for me to have a local partner when investing in Botswana?

Answer: Investors are not obliged to enter into partnership with local parties unless if they so wish. Hence the project can be 100% foreign owned if the investor wants it that way. It is however advisable to have local participation because locals know the local market very well. BEDIA can assist in terms of identifying potential local partners.

Question answered by the Botswana Export Development and Investment Authority (BEDIA)

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