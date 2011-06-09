Chinese companies might be thinking of pulling out of Africa if a recent article by the IPS news service is to be believed. Antoaneta Becker reports that following the recent uprisings in North Africa, many Chinese firms see too much risk in the continent. An unnamed Chinese official apparently told the Economic Observer, that investing in Africa has become more difficult, largely because of African governments’ demands that local workers and the overall economy benefit substantially from any investment. Is China revealing its true colours? Read the full article at AllAfrica.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.