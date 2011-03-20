Investments moving away from raw materials
Investments, both local and foreign, on the African continent are gradually shifting from raw materials to manufacturing, services, communication and tourism, despite poor infrastructure and low skills levels.
Investments, both local and foreign, on the African continent are gradually shifting from raw materials to manufacturing, services, communication and tourism, despite poor infrastructure and low skills levels. Read the full article at IPS
Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.