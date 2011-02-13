International airlines eyeing Zimbabwe route
Nine international airlines have proposed to fly into Zimbabwe this year.
Nine international airlines have proposed to fly into Zimbabwe this year. The Zimbabwe Independent reported that the airlines are Air France, Austrian Airlines, Egypt Air, Swiss Air, Bulgarian Airlines, Qantas, Emirates Airways, KLM and Lufthansa. Some aviation experts, however, doubt that the airlines will be granted licences as they would pose stiff competition to Air Zimbabwe, the country’s struggling national airline.
Read the full article at Zimbabwe Independent