More than ever before the Angolan market is presenting high return on investment opportunities for traders and investors.

The Angolan budget for 2011 envisages a government spend of more than US$10 billion on goods and services, many of which are not locally available and will have to be procured abroad.

Examination of the same budget read together with the imminent new investment regime and a policy since 2009 of “zero tolerance for corruption” points to an array of investment opportunities for those that have the leadership and management expertise necessary to understand and respond to the dynamic and diverse Angolan business paradigm.

Opportunities now worth closer attention

Raising the visibility of your fast moving consumer goods, perishables, capital equipment and IT products in the Angolan market is now easier than ever before.

The private sector and the Angolan government have, with success, been using the public private partnership (PPP) model to make industrial ventures work for nearly 20 years – this model is now also available in the energy and transport sectors.

Accessing these opportunities

Email the South Africa-Angola Chamber of Commerce your expression of interest and company profile to find out more.

The Chamber is a small bilateral business association that has been successfully promoting trade and investment with Angola through the medium of English since 2003. Membership is not limited to South African and Angolan companies and includes members from all continents. The Chamber offers members an array of services that can assist them to make the Angolan market work. Contact the Chamber by email on info@sa-acc.co.za Roger Ballard-Tremeer is Chief Executive of the South Africa–Angola Chamber of Commerce. Insight Angola is his monthly column for How we made it in Africa where he gives advice on doing business in Angola and looks at opportunities in the country.