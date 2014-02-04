India’s state-backed Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has announced it will again host a pavilion at Africa’s Big Seven (AB7) alongside the Southern African International Trade Exhibition (SAITEX).

AB7 is Africa’s biggest food and beverage trade exhibition, and SAITEX is the continent’s biggest business opportunities expo. The co-located shows take place simultaneously from 22 to 24 June 2014 at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg, in South Africa.

“India is one of several dozen countries from around the world pouncing on the growing number of trade and business opportunities that are springing up all over Africa,” says John Thomson of Exhibition Management Services, organisers of the massive trade show.

Africa Open For Business

“We strongly recommend that all Indian companies and organisations with an interest in doing business in Africa seize the many opportunities that AB7 and SAITEX offer,” says Indian High Commissioner Virendra Gupta. “For two decades, these shows have enabled Indian businesses to showcase their latest products to buyers from established and new markets all over Africa.”

Last year over 70 small to medium sized Indian businesses exhibited on the Indian Pavilion at AB7 and SAITEX, interacting with over 16 000 local and international buyers.

Springboard into Africa

Africa has a rapidly expanding, ever younger middle class population, with more disposable income and a taste for new products,” adds Thomson. “The continent is fast becoming the ‘new frontier’ for global business opportunities, and every year, AB7 and SAITEX play a major role in bringing together manufacturers, exporters and suppliers, interested in doing business in Africa with importers, agents, distributors, chain stores and retailers.”

Free Business Matchmaking

AB7 and SAITEX offer an online Business Matchmaking service enabling show visitors and exhibitors to profile, pre-select and pre-schedule business meetings with potential partners before the event.

More About AB7 and SAITEX

To watch a video of SAITEX and AB7, click here.

Contact

Lineke van der Brugghen, Exhibition Management Services. Tel: +27 11 783 7250 Fax: +27 11 783 7269 E-mail: admin@exhibitionsafrica.com Website: www.exhibitionsafrica.com