Every year large quantities of fruits and vegetables go to waste in Africa due to various reasons including very limited access to further processing technologies and facilities.

South Africa-based Dryers for Africa now offers African farmers, entrepreneurs and business people the opportunity to add value to excess fruit and vegetables through drying and/or juicing.

Processing by drying and/or juicing can add value to the produce while also extending shelf life and reducing transport costs. It also makes it possible to earn a handsome return on over-supplied or blemished fruit that would otherwise goes to waste.

Dryers for Africa specialises in the design and manufacture of agricultural processing equipment. The company has for the last decade been designing and building dryers and processing equipment for commercial and small-scale emerging farmers.

Dryers for Africa manufactures dryers and processing equipment for a variety of products:

Fruit, vegetables, nuts and herbs drying systems

Fruit and vegetable pulp and juicing equipment

Macadamia nut on-farm and final drying

Biltong drying

Fish drying

Seed dehydration

Wood drying

Insulated cold / freezer rooms

Isoboard room insulation

Electrical panels and enviro controls

The company’s success has been largely due to extensive knowledge and experience in the drying and processing of fruits, vegetables, herbs, nuts and meat. The process of drying and juicing has in the past been the domain of large commercial organisations with the exception of sun-drying, which has a number of limitations.

Dryers for Africa’s “low technology” systems minimise the need for highly skilled engineers and electricians. A variety of heating sources – electricity, gas, coal or biomas fuel – can be used, depending on local availability and cost. The company has the expertise and knowledge to customise a system to each client’s specific needs, climate and work environment.

Dryers for Africa has been involved in numerous projects across Africa, including countries such as Angola, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Swaziland and Tanzania.

Contact details

For more information, or to request a quote, contact Hamish Brebner at:

Email: hamish@dryersforafrica.co.za Website: www.dryersforafrica.co.za