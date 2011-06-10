DeLaval offers solutions for every type of farmer – from those taking the first steps from hand-milking to bucket milking, to industrial farmers milking around the clock. The company's in-depth knowledge comes from working proudly beside dairy farmers for decades.

DeLaval operates in more than 100 markets and caters to customers with livestock herd size ranging from 1 to 50,000 animals. The company constantly strives to improve the daily work for all dairy producers, empowering them to control their business and lifestyles by providing complete solutions and service.

DeLaval is a full-service supplier to dairy farmers. It develops, manufactures and distributes equipment and complete systems for milk production and animal husbandry. Service, sales of a wide range of accessories, knowledge sharing and consultancy are also key aspects of DeLaval's operations.

Faster and better than hand milking - make your life easier with machine milking

Affordable DeLaval milking units make milking easier for you and better for your cows. Changing from hand to machine milking has many benefits – faster milking due to improved routines and better milk let down. Good routines throughout the lactation period help to reduce the stress in your herd. This helps to improve milk quality and increase milk yield. You can choose a fixed or mobile milking system.

DeLaval bucket milking system BMS

A fixed flexible system for a calm barn environment. It is simple to install the vacuum line in a barn.

DeLaval mobile milking system MMU

A sturdy rust resistant trolley on big strong wheels carries a complete milking system, with one or two buckets. Easy to use – just wheel it to where you want to milk.

Milking systems for expanding dairy herds

Your goal is a thriving farm with a growing herd. Your inspiration is to succeed in dairy farming. Buying a DeLaval parlour is a decision to invest in the long term. This includes service, advice, faster expansion and ever-increasing integration with new technology. Our solutions are designed for cost-efficient and labour-saving milking, while limiting the use of natural resources. After all, the goal is to keep your total cost for milk production as low as possible.

Higher milk quality through efficient cooling

Although milk has a natural resistance to bacteria immediately after it leaves the cow, only rapid cooling will stop the growth of harmful bacteria. Correct milk cooling is the only way to retain optimal quality and command the highest price from the dairy. DeLaval's cooling tanks efficiently cools your milk so you can maximize your income.

Contact Details

For more information about DeLaval's products and services, or to request a quote, contact Charl van Rooyen at:

Email: charl.vanrooyen@delaval.com Website: www.delaval.com