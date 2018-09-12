PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

After a record attendance for the 2018 edition, including the presidents of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Zimbabwe, the continent’s major decision-makers will meet once again in Kigali, Rwanda, on 25-26 March 2019.

The gateway to a regional market of more than 150 million people and a signatory of 68 trade agreements, Rwanda has all the assets to host the next Africa CEO Forum.

“This sevent edition will therefore be held at the heart of the continent, in Rwanda, a country both francophone and anglophone, whose economic dynamism and development model anchored in education, innovation and performance perfectly reflect the values of the Africa CEO Forum,” explains Amir Ben Yahmed, founder and president of the Africa CEO Forum.

About the Africa CEO Forum

For the past six years, the Africa CEO Forum has been the largest international gathering of decision-makers and financiers from the African private sector. Its most recent edition, last March in Abidjan, brought together 1,500 CEOs, public-sector decision-makers and investors in Africa from all over the world for two days to debate the transformation needed for African champions to rise to the challenge of international competition. The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and of The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialised in events organisation and economic promotion.

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Photos of the Africa CEO Forum on Flickr.

www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contacts:

Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com