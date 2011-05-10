Internal and external parasites can have a very significant impact on both production and reproduction performance in cattle, causing farmers to loose money.

With increasing resistance of these parasites against well known parasiticides – for example organophosphates and pyrethroids – there is always a need for newer formulas like the abamectin containing Avotan Pour-on®.

Intervet/Schering-Plough Animal Health offers you this combined, effective solution to roundworms (>90% effective against the mature and immature stadia of 6 common roundworm species) and blue ticks (>90% effective against Boophilus spp), with easy application.

Avotan Pour-on acts systemically after application on the top line of a bovine (on a concentrated area of the lower back). The active ingredients are absorbed through the skin and in the case of ticks, the parasites ingest the abamectin after taking a bloodmeal. The product is designed to control the explosion of tick numbers. When the tick population has been controlled through regular/strategic application of this product, the risk of tick-borne disease will significantly decrease.

The product is ideal for use in lactating dairy cattle, as there is no milk withdrawal needed. Avotan Pour-on may be used on animals from 4 months and older. Apply as often as necessary to control parasites on a specific farm.

Contact Details

For more information on how your business can benefit from Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health’s products, please contact Dr Riaan Du Preez at:

Email: riaan.du.preez@sp.intervet.com Website: www.intervet.co.za