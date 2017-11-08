PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group and the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets, becomes co-host of the Africa CEO Forum. The next edition of the largest international meeting dedicated to the African private sector will take place March 26-27, 2018, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The partnership with the Africa CEO Forum highlights IFC’s new strategic orientation on creating markets, which includes placing Africa’s development at the heart of its priorities. “IFC is more focused than ever on leading development in Africa by creating markets and mobilising significantly more private investment,” says Philippe Le Houérou, CEO of IFC.

The growing participation of public decision-makers at the Africa CEO Forum will provide a major platform for public-private dialogue. “The Africa CEO Forum brings major investors together to debate the region’s toughest development challenges. By expanding our role in the Forum, IFC will deepen strategic relationships and encourage public-private dialogue that can lead to greater opportunities for private investors in Africa,” says Cheikh Oumar Seydi, the IFC Regional Director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

As co-host of the Africa CEO Forum, IFC will bring its expertise on the subjects, in connection with its strategic priorities, which will be at the centre of discussions such as development of capital markets, women leadership, the rise of private education, financing start-ups, improvement of good governance or youth employment.

“This partnership comes at a time and in an international context that’s favorable to mobilising private investment in Africa. On the occasion of the next edition of the Africa CEO Forum, and further to Baden-Baden’s G20, we will move forward the “Compact with Africa” initiative with IFC by bringing together economy and finance ministers from the 10 signatory African countries and the continent’s most influential economic decision-makers,” says Amir Ben Yahmed, president of the Africa CEO Forum.

About the Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum is an event organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, and Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialising in organising events promoting and facilitating business. Following the success of its 2017 edition, which hosted over 1,200 African and international personalities, the Africa CEO Forum definitively established itself as the leading international event focusing on the development of Africa and its companies, in a top-level professional setting conducive to business meetings.

About IF

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. Working with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, we use our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In FY17, we delivered a record $19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org

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www.theafricaceoforum.com

Press contact for the Africa CEO Forum: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com

Press contact for the IFC: Desmond Dodd – +00 27 83 44 89 873 / ddodd@ifc.org