PRESS OFFICE: ICB 2015 Forum The international forum for investments in the Congo: a must-attend event for investments in Central Africa.

Industrialisation, diversification and modernisation are the watchwords of the Congo’s growth dynamic. They are also at the heart of the ICB 2015 Forum – Invest in Congo Brazzaville, which will be held from 19 to 21 November 2015 at the Palais des Congrès in Brazzaville, under the high patronage of His Excellency Denis Sassou N’Guesso, President of the Republic of the Congo.

The ICB 2015 Forum is being held as part of the Congo's economic diversification strategy. Launched in the framework of the 2012-2016 National Development Plan (NDP), this strategy has been focusing on the implementation of significant infrastructure projects and a number of reforms aimed at improving the business environment. These achievements, essential for building a stronger economic environment conducive to developing the private sector, now make it possible to organise this first ever event promoting investments opportunities in the Congo.

At a time when Africa is taking an increasing share of international trade, the Congo is aspiring to capitalise on the dynamism of its economy, its natural resources and its strategic position as a natural door to Central Africa to boost its development. With an average annual growth rate of 5.3% over the last five years, the Congo also has one of the most dynamic economies in French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa. The 2012-2016 NDP underlines this desire to consolidate, open and diversify the Congolese economy. It opens important investment prospects in promising industries, which have been identified as genuine means to foster growth and employment: agriculture and agro-industry, forestry and the wood industry, mines, hydrocarbons, public works and construction, tourism and the hotel industry, and financial services.

A true platform for growth and opportunities, the ICB 2015 Forum will offer three days of high-level conferences and discussions with key players in the Congolese economy. Over 800 leading participants, exhibitors, expert speakers, investors and decision-makers from Africa and the entire world will come to Brazzaville to discover the country's economic potential as well as a multitude of investment opportunities in all activity sectors.

Interested companies may register and receive regular information via the following website www.icb2015.com

Press contact: Abdoul MAÏGA – +33 1 44 30 18 18 – a.maiga@icb2015.com Social media: Twitter: @ICB_2015 #ICB2015 LinkedIn: Investir au Congo (Brazzaville)