US-based technology firm IBM is increasing its presence in Africa. In Tanzania the company has developed a core banking system for National Microfinance Bank (NMB), the country’s third largest lender. This has enabled NMB to transform itself into a fully-fledged retail bank. The East African reports that IBM is looking to land similar deals as African governments and private companies boost their IT systems. Read the full article at The East African.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.