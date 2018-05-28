This episode of the #HWMIIA Podcast features Trevor Gosling, CEO and co-founder of South Africa-based Lulalend, which is an online provider of loans to small businesses. Before founding Lulalend, Gosling started an ecommerce company which was acquired by media and technology giant Naspers. In the interview, Gosling talks about his early career in investment banking, launching and selling his ecommerce business, and how he grew Lulalend into the company it is today. Listen below: