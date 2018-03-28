#HWMIIA Podcast: Samuel Gikandi on building a pan-African tech company
Samuel Gikandi is the CEO and co-founder of Africa’s Talking, a Kenya-based mobile technology company.
Samuel Gikandi is the CEO and co-founder of Africa’s Talking, a Kenya-based mobile technology company. How we made it in Africa editor-in-chief Jaco Maritz caught up with Gikandi at the 2018 Africa CEO Forum (hence the background noise) to talk about his business journey, starting a company while still holding a full-time job, and what keeps him up at night. Listen below.