How we made it in Africa last night won a Bronze Award in the Specialist Publisher category of The Bookmarks awards.

The sixth annual Bookmarks awards were held at the famous Artscape Theatre in Cape Town, South Africa. The awards, which recognise and reward excellence in digital media and publishing, saw radio personality Gareth Cliff as MC to an audience of over 600 of industry professionals.

What distinguishes The Bookmarks from other creative awards is the focus on “measurable performance”, in addition to creativity and execution. Entries need to demonstrate how the concept and delivery met a strategic objective: from brand awareness to building communities; from changing behaviour to increasing engagement. No matter how brilliant the work is, it has no value unless it adds value.

“Everyone involved with How we made it in Africa should be very proud of our achievement, especially considering the calibre of the competition,” commented Jaco Maritz, publisher of How we made it in Africa.

A total of 40 Bronze awards, 22 Silvers and nine Golds were awarded on the night – which saw an increase from 2012, where only five gold Pixels were awarded.

The full list of winners can be found here.