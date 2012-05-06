The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa is arguably one of the most important events on the continent’s calendar, drawing a mix of influential business leaders, politicians and academics.

This year How we made it in Africa publisher Jaco Maritz will again attend the WEF Africa to inform our readers on everything that is being discussed at the meeting.

What is special about this year’s WEF is that it takes place in Ethiopia – a country traditionally only associated with poverty and famine, but now one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

“This year’s WEF on Africa will be held for the first time in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia is the second most populous country in sub-Saharan Africa and a prime example of the continent’s fast-growing economies. Home to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Addis Ababa will offer an exceptional opportunity to bring together global and pan-African leaders to discuss the future of the region. Under the theme 'Shaping Africa’s Transformation', the agenda will integrate three key pillars: Strengthening Africa’s Leadership; Accelerating Investment in Frontier Markets; and Scaling Innovation for Shared Opportunities,” said the organisers in a recent statement.

“Ethiopia is emerging as an interesting business destination. Various consumer goods firms have recently invested in the Ethiopian market, including drinks companies Diageo and Heineken, as well as South African food manufacturer Tiger Brands. According to some media reports, UK-based supermarket giant Tesco is also thinking of opening an outlet in the country,” commented Jaco Maritz.

How we made it in Africa will spend the entire week in Addis Ababa, and will also attend the Ethiopia Investment Summit to be held on 9 May. In addition we have scheduled interviews with local Ethiopian business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Over the next two weeks How we made it in Africa will feature a special WEF section on its homepage, with all the insight and inspiration from Ethiopia as well as Jaco Maritz’s travel diary.