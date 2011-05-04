How we made it in Africa’s editorial team will be attending this year’s World Economic Forum on Africa, set to kick off in Cape Town today.

More than 900 participants from 60 countries will participate in the 21st World Economic Forum on Africa. Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa, will host the meeting, where participants will gather to deliberate under the theme From Vision to Action, Africa’s Next Chapter.

Heads of state/government from Africa who have confirmed their participation include Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo; Armando Emilio Guebuza, President of Mozambique; Jakaya M. Kikwete, President of Tanzania; Raila Amolo Odinga, Prime Minister of Kenya; Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon; Morgan Tsvangirai, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe; and Jacob Zuma, President of South Africa.

Other top regional and international leaders who will participate include Kofi Annan, Secretary-General, United Nations (1997-2006); Hailemariam Desalegn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia; Obiageli Katryn Ezekwesili, Vice-President, Africa Region, World Bank, Washington DC; Donald Kaberuka, President of African Development Bank (ADB), Tunis; Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; and Anand Sharma, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India.

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