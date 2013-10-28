How we made it in Africa, the online pan-African business publication, has been shortlisted as one of the finalists for The Bookmarks 2013 awards which recognise and reward excellence across all aspects of the digital media industry in South Africa. How we made it in Africa is shortlisted in the Specialist Publisher category and is up against some tough competition such as the likes of long-established South African media brands Sarie and Huisgenoot.

The award ceremony will be held at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on 14 November and the shortlist announcement revealed who was in the running to bring home a much-coveted Gold Pixel on the night.

“We were blown away by the quality of work we have seen this year which was on par with the highest international standards, and we look forward to an exciting ceremony,” commented Nikki Cockcroft, chair of The Bookmarks.

What distinguishes The Bookmarks from other creative awards is the focus on “measurable performance”, in addition to creativity and execution. Entries need to demonstrate how the concept and delivery met a strategic objective: from brand awareness to building communities; from changing behaviour to increasing engagement. No matter how brilliant the work is, it has no value unless it adds value.

“We are thrilled by this announcement,” commented Jaco Maritz, publisher of How we made it in Africa. “Twenty-thirteen has been a big year for us and everyone involved with How we made it in Africa has given 110% to deliver a product of which we can all be very proud.”

See the full list of finalists here.