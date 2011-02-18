How we made it in Africa, in association with South Africa’s Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), this week published the third issue of the agri4africa email newsletter.

The monthly newsletter’s editorial content aims to give readers insight into the issues currently affecting Africa’s agribusiness and food sectors.

In the February 2011 issue, we feature two special sections – a focus on dairy and a focus on poultry.

The publication’s Business Opportunities section showcases potentially viable opportunities entrepreneurs in Africa can pursue.

In addition, the Company/Technology Focus section features a variety of companies looking to partner with other stakeholders on the continent.

Read the online version of the latest issue of the agri4africa newsletter