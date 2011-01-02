How we made it in Africa, in association with South Africa’s Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), recently published the second issue of the agri4africa email newsletter.

The monthly newsletter’s editorial content aims to give readers insight into the issues currently affecting Africa’s agribusiness and food sectors.

The publication’s Business Opportunities section showcases potentially viable opportunities entrepreneurs in Africa can pursue.

In addition, the Company/Technology Focus section features a variety of companies looking to partner with other stakeholders on the continent.

Read the online version of the latest issue of the agri4africa newsletter